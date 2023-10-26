EPL: Michail Antonio names Salah’s perfect replacement at Liverpool

Liverpool had rejected a £150 million offer for Salah from SPL club Al-Ittihad earlier this summer and could still lose the Egyptian international next year. As a result, Liverpool have been reportedly linked with a host of wingers, predominantly left-footed in nature.

However, Antonio believes Bowen will fill Salah's boots at Anfield in the future. 'He is quality, left-footed, plays on the right side like Salah so he probably is like the perfect replacement but it is not going to be easy to get him out,' Antonio recently said via BBC'S Players Channel. Bowen has established himself as a reliable performer out wide for West Ham since joining the Premier League club from Hull City in 2020.

