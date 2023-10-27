EPL: Mark Lawrenson Predicts Results For Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea Fixtures

Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Chelsea will tackle Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Arsenal will clash with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium and Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

EPL: Mark Lawrenson predicts results for Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea fixturesFormer Liverpool star, Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of this weekend's Premier League matches taking place across different grounds in England. Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Chelsea will tackle Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

EPL: Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, othersFormer Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has dropped his predictions of how matches would end at different grounds on the Match-Day nine of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Chelsea will host Brentford in Saturday's Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal will face Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium.

EPL: Berbatov predicts Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea fixturesFormer Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the Game Week 10 fixtures that will be played in the Premier League this weekend. The standout fixture is the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, but this round of games will also see Arsenal host Sheffield United. Chelsea clash with Brentford and Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest.

Man City will be relegated to National League North if EPL punish themLiverpool legend, Jamier Carragher has reacted to news that Everton could be handed a 12-point deduction if the Premier League finds them guilty of Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches. There are reports that the Toffees could be hit with a significant points deduction if an independent commission finds them guilty of financial irregularities.

EPL: Saha reveals Rashford's only problem at Man UtdFormer Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has revealed Marcus Rashford's only problem at the club currently. Saha believes Rashford needs to stop 'overthinking' if he is to end his bad run of form.

EPL: They have zero chance – Tim Sherwood predicts winner of Man Utd, City clashFormer Tottenham Hotspur manager, Tim Sherwood has predicted Manchester City to beat Manchester United when both teams clash in a Premier League derby this weekend. Sherwood believes Man United have a zero chance against Pep Guardiola's side. Man United will host their Premier League rivals Man City on Sunday at Old Trafford.