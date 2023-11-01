EPL: Darren Bent speaks on Unai Emery taking Manchester United job

“Not with that mess that’s going on . He is not leaving. No chance. At the minute, he’s at a stable football club who are going in the right direction. “I don’t know what’s going on at Man Utd. Listen, Man United are a bigger club, I have no doubts about that, but right now Aston Villa are in a more stable position and look better than Man United.” He added, “Do you think Eddie Howe would leave Newcastle to go to Man Utd? Absolutely not.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Bayelsa United forward Mizo elated with scoring formBayelsa United forward, Robert Mizo is delighted with his goal drought in the Nigeria Premier Football League. Mizo netted a brace in the Prosperity Boys' 2-1 win against Kwara United on Sunday at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa last weekend. Mizo revealed that goals are what he needed to add to his game.

THENATIONNEWS: Man United, Newcastle renew Carabao Cup rivalry on GOtvThe Nation Newspaper Man United, Newcastle renew Carabao Cup rivalry on GOtv

DAILYPOSTNGR: Sporting Lagos coach hints at squad rotation for Kwara United clashSporting Lagos head coach, Paul Offor, has said he will rotate his team in Wednesday's (today) Nigeria Premier Football League matchday six encounter against Kwara United. Offor believed that the mid-week fixture is an opportunity for other players to show their quality in the team.

DAILYPOSTNGR: NPFL reschedules Doma United, Bendel Insurance fixtureThe organisers of the Nigeria Premier Football League have rescheduled the matchday six fixture involving Doma United and Bendel Insurance. The encounter, billed to take place at the Pantami Stadium on Thursday, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 8, at the same venue.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Philip upbeat Akwa United will turn season around against GombeAkwa United defender David Philip has said the players are ready to record their first victory of the season against Gombe United on Wednesday. The Promise Keepers are yet to taste victory in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

