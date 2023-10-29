EPL: Awoniyi Defends Decision To Leave Liverpool

Awoniyi was on the books of Liverpool for six years but failed to make a competitive appearance for the Reds.The Nigerian striker was bought by Nottingham Forest in 2022 after scoring 20 goals across all competitions for Union Berlin.“You look at the time, there was Salah, Mane, Firmino and others,” the striker told Liverpool official website.“I knew the chances were very, very slim. I knew I needed to get to a place where I was playing every week.

Awoniyi also claims he is enjoying life under Steve Cooper at Forest. "The way he goes about things, the way he speaks to players, and the confidence he gives to the players. "We had a lot of pressure last season, but you could see in his eyes that he always believed, he knew we were going to stay up. That's what every player wants from their manager. He gives you the belief that you can really get to the peak of your career if you are ready to work for him and go for it."

