EPL: Arteta reveals why he substituted Odegaard in recent fixtures

But the Norway captain has faced criticism this campaign, with his performances taking a clear dip. Arteta replaced Odegaard in the 73rd minute as Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Champions League. In the previous game against Chelsea, Odegaard was taken off in the 78th minute.

Arteta was asked about subbing the 24-year-old on Friday ahead of this weekend’s home match against Sheffield United. He replied: 'It can be in relation to performance. It can be in relation to tactics or how the game is shifting to a type of game that I think somebody else is going to be more suited . 'Sometimes it is to get more freshness in the team because we have played a lot of games, and we need a lot of energy in the last few minutes.

