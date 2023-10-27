EPL: Arteta reveals double injury blow for Arsenal ahead Sheffield United clash

Partey did not travel for the game in Spain as he was injured in training. On Jesus, Arteta said: 'Again, the scan shows there is a muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks. With Gabi, I cannot give you any timeframe because he always surprises us. 'But there's something there he felt in an awkward action (against Sevilla).

It's true he had quite a lot of load in the last few weeks, which he hasn't in a long time. It's really bad news for us.' On Partey, he added: 'He's got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks. We don't know the extent of it. He has more tests today. 'He picked it up with the last kick in training before Seville. It's very unfortunate.'

