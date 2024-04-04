Enugu Rangers, Enyimba, and Lobi Stars Secure Positive Results in Matchday 28

Following their home win over Sunshine Stars, Enugu Rangers opened up a three points gap at the top of the table. Enyimba defeated Kano Pillars 5-0 to secure the second spot, while Lobi Stars drew 1-1 with Sporting Lagos.

