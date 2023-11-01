Enugu govt issues December deadline for licensing of courier operators

'Your operations must be organized and regulated so that the logistics industry can play its rightful role in our economy. ' Henceforth, all operators of logistics companies in Enugu State must be licensed by the Ministry of Transport. 'All unbranded and unnumbered motorcycles should not ply our roads. Every company must brand their motorcycles and every bike will have a number,' he stated.

