Entertainment industry can generate billions for economy

The comedian regretted that the government at all levels has not been supporting the entertainment industry, and this has forced many players to host their shows and events somewhere else.Abegunde spoke on Wednesday at a press conference heralding his comedy show, tagged ‘Why Not Smile’ in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

While saying his forthcoming show would feature comedians like Alibaba, Basket Mouth, Julius Agwu, Seyi Law and others, Abegunde called on Governors to create an enabling environment for entertainers and start sponsoring them.

“Apart from Lagos state, what we have seen in the recent time is that government has not been encouraging players in the industry to host events and this has stifled the growth of the industry. “Government needs to come in and support this industry so that it can grow. The entertainment industry can generate billions for the economy. Government has continued to lose money that could have come from this industry,” he said.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Wema records strong Q3 resultThe Nation Newspaper Wema records strong Q3 result

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Canada pledges $18m for humanitarian responses in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Canada pledges $18m for humanitarian responses in Nigeria

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Patoranking is brand ambassadorThe Nation Newspaper Patoranking is brand ambassador

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘African youths facing pressing challenges’The Nation Newspaper ‘African youths facing pressing challenges'

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: N1.62b property lost to fire, says agencyThe Nation Newspaper N1.62b property lost to fire, says agency

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕