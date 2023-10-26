Ensure transparency in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa elections, HURIWA urges INEC

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, made the call Wednesday at a media briefing held at the INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Onwubiko urged the Electoral body to commit to transparency in the collation and announcement of results and close work with security agencies to ensure lives and properties are protected before, during and after the elections.

He said, “We call upon INEC to ensure the highest level of transparency and accountability in the electoral process for Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States. To achieve this, we demand that the result sheets from all local government areas be signed by the INEC Chairman and counter-signed by electoral officers of each Local Government Area (LGA) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner. headtopics.com

“It is imperative that INEC work closely with security agencies to guarantee the safety and security of voters, election officials, and all stakeholders involved in the electoral process. Adequate security measures must be put in place to prevent violence and intimidation, thereby creating an environment where every citizen can exercise their right to vote without fear.

“We call upon INEC to ensure that the collation and announcement of election results are done in a transparent and verifiable manner, allowing citizens and observers to witness the process. The credibility of the electoral process depends on open and honest results reporting. headtopics.com

“INEC should intensify voter education and sensitization programs to ensure that voters are well-informed about the electoral process, their rights, and the importance of peaceful participation in the elections”.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber: HURIWA petitions INEC, calls for fair pollsHuman Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. Read more ⮕

Guber Polls: CDS Warns Against Violence In Imo, Kogi, BayelsaThe Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Musa Christopher, has warned political thugs and criminals to stay clear of Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo elections set to Read more ⮕

Use Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls To Rebuild Voters’ Confidence, IPAC Tells INECMonday's meeting was to brief the political parties about preparations for the exercise and their roles in the polls. Read more ⮕

INEC confirms delivery of all non-sensitive materials for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo electionsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Court orders on nomination delaying printing of sensitive materials for Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa electionsThe Nation Newspaper Court orders on nomination delaying printing of sensitive materials for Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections - INEC Read more ⮕

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕