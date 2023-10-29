Enough of Yoruba appointments, other ethnic groups arise, By Dele Sobowale

Nigerians, and indeed Africans, alive today, are not different in their orientation from our predecessors who meekly submitted to the brutality and humanitarian catastrophe of slavery. Most of us are still imbued with slave-mentality. Majority of us are so afraid of our leaders, we can’t even raise our voices to fight for our rights – when they are being brazenly and openly violated.

Nigerians confuse power with greatness. I consider myself fortunate to have had an American university education. It enabled me to read wide about the history and government of ‘God’s Own Country’ at a time when my character was being formed. Among my lifelong takeaways from ten years in America had been my ability to decide for myself who receives my regard – not based on position. Confident of my ability to provide for myself and family, I opted out of the rat race for wealth at all costs.

Each morning I repeat one prayer. “Almighty God, please help me not to add to Nigeria’s problems in anything I do today.” That was why it was easy for me not to join the queue of applicants for Buhari’s appointment when “food was ready” in 2015. Buhari’s first 40 appointments revealed that ethnic minorities were going to be wickedly marginalised. I was not going to be part of that crime against fellow Nigerians. headtopics.com

Right now, it has become clear to me that Tinubu, like Buhari, regards people belonging to minority ethnic groups as invisible Nigerians who are unworthy of top level appointments. I wrote at least 15 articles carpeting Buhari for what others called lopsided appointments; but which to me amounted to subversion of the Federal Character principle enshrined in our constitution.

Now, a foreigner reading our newspapers, and counting, will be forgiven for thinking that half of Nigeria is Yoruba; and Fulani, Hausa, Kanuri constitute the rest of our population. Since May, any position formerly held by any other indigene has been given to a Yoruba person – 70 per cent of the time. “Buhariism” has enjoyed continuity in “borrow-and-spend” fiscal policies, as well as apartheid in appointment to top public office in the FG. headtopics.com

