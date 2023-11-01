Enoh backs Osimhen as Africa’s Best after Ballon d’Or feat

He said Osimhen’s extraordinary talents and hard work have made him the pride of Nigeria and a source of inspiration to aspiring footballers across the nation, adding the forward’s outstanding performance in the period under review and final Ballon d’Or awards position was a moment of pride for Nigeria. “The Ballon d’Or, a world-renowned accolade, recognizes and celebrates the most outstanding football players across the globe.

Meanwhile, Enoh has pledged his unwavering support to Osimhen and all Nigerian athletes, emphasizing the importance of investing in sports development at all levels, assuring that his ministry will continue to work tirelessly to create an enabling environment for Nigerian sportsmen and sportswomen to flourish on the international stage.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Victor Osimhen Ranked 8th Best PlayerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen ranked 8th Best Player in the worldNigerian and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been ranked 8th Best Player in the world at the 2023 Ballon d’Or in Paris, France.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria's Osimhen Ranked '8th Best Player' At 2023 Ballon d’OrSuper Eagles' striker, Victor Osimhen, was ranked number 8 in the 2023 Ballon d’Or award ceremony held in Paris, France, on Monday night.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Enoh affirms gov’t commitment to cyclingThe Nation Newspaper Enoh affirms gov’t commitment to cycling

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: FG committed to promote grassroots cycling, says EnohThe Nation Newspaper FG committed to promote grassroots cycling, says Enoh

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Enoh lauds sports performance grants for athletes, coachesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕