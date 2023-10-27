Engineer Petitions IGP Over Police Role In Land Dispute

Fasehun, who made the call in a petition written on his behalf by his lawyer, Otunba Remi Adeoye, claimed the alleged land grabbers were using the police officers from Alagbon to dispossess him of his land and also threatening his life.

The petition stated that he was appointed as the administrator of his father’s estate in 2003 and that he never imagined that some 15 to 20 years later, he would find himself in a position where he would be fighting against conspiring parties, not just for his land inheritance, but also for his life.

He said on January 10, 1961, his late father, Ebenezer Olawanle Fasehun, purchased a piece of land located at 10 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, from the Egunaye family of Oregun with the sum of 100 pounds sterling.Afterwards, he proceeded to register the title documents of the land, and a survey lodged concerning the same ground was written alongside the paper that same year. headtopics.com

