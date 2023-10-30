Energy challenges undermining Nigeria’s devt, Tinubu admits

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, described Nigeria as a crawling country in the committee of thriving economies, especially in terms of development indices relating to green energy and the environment.• Says Supreme Court has ended distractions from political opponents• Supreme Court verdict: LP alerts Nigerians to alleged trumped-up charges against its leaders

Tinubu, who played host to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the Presidential Villa Abuja, also used the forum to comment on the Supreme Court judgment affirming his election as president, saying the court verdict has put paid to needless distraction from his political opponents.

“In our last tête-à-tête, you made a promise that you will be visiting Nigeria and thank you and your delegation for keeping that promise. It is an honor for me to see you here.” “You are very welcome with your delegation to partner with us in terms of education, power, mineral resources and all the other opportunities. We have gone a long way to bring about the security of our people. headtopics.com

The German Chancellor, Scholz on his part, said Germany remains committed to democracy and the rule of law. He noted that it was important for nations to make this a lifestyle, adding that it is good for a better future for our people.

“As you already said, there are a lot of chances not just from gas and oil, which is traditionally linked to your country, but there’s a lot of room for improvement and for better using the capacities of your country, but also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen and all the things that are important for an economy that is able to produce all the necessary goods for the people without harming the environment. headtopics.com

The two-day visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria. Scholz will proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organised by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce.

