EndSARS: PSC vowed to punish indicted officers — NHRC

While urging the panels that sat in various states of the federation and have not submitted their reports as well as pay compensations to victims to act accordingly by submitting their report, Ojukwu said that the panel that sat in Abuja has paid N431, 884,094 as compensation to 100 victims of police brutality.

He said, “I am happy to announce that just last week we got a letter from the Police Service Commission, reassuring the commission that they are taking steps to make sure that appropriate disciplinary actions are taken against those who have been indicted by the panel for gross human rights violation and abuse of office.

“Also today, the EiE has taken the giant step to conduct this judicial review and compile the report which we are going to launch here today. We are also using this activity to commemorate the 2020 EndSARS protest in Nigeria”.

On her part, the Executive Director of Enough is Enough (EiE), Yemi Adamolekun, said that the 42-page report among others urged the Federal Government to facilitate the implementation of the recommendations of the States’ Judicial Panels of Inquiry into Police Brutality as a matter of national policy.

“The Federal Government must hold police officers accountable for human rights violations; quick disciplinary actions should be taken against violating officers; reform the police force to promote human rights and accountability; and strengthen existing independent oversight mechanisms for the police by incorporating public participation in oversight processes, such as public hearings and the collection of citizen complaints among others” she stated.

