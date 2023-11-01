EndSARS: NHRC receives panel reports from 16 out of 29 states

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, disclosed this in Abuja at an event to mark three years of the #EndSARS protests and submission of a report by Enough is Enough (EIE), a non-governmental organisation.

He said: “It is a very important step taken by EIE, which is to commemorate the 2020 #EndSARS protest. It is one of the efforts to keep #EndSARS alive. About 29 states set up panels and NHRC automatically was made a member. A panel was also set up in Abuja as an independent investigation body by the commission.

Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chino Obiagwu, said: “There were petitions, over 6,000, mainly from the poor, calling for justice. These later suppressed or withdrew their petitions for fear of reprisals from the police.

He said inquiries should be held on human rights abuse by the police and that all indicted officers should be punished. “There should be a revamp of the syllabus in police training schools. The Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police and NHRC should engage officers frequently with training on best practices.”A former Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Tein Jack-Rich has called on political gladiators in Rivers state to sheath their swords and ensure that the crisis rocking the assembly do not escalate to a stage where it can no longer be managed.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said change will not come until Nigerians destroy the structure of criminal enterprises established by politicians. He also lamented the purchase of vehicles worth N160 million for each federal lawmaker at a time when “people are suffering”.

