Endless bickering over ‘no-work, no-pay’ rule in varsities

While the strike lasted, the government invoked Section 43(1)(a) of the Trade Disputes Act, and imposed the “no-work, no-pay rule” on the workers. ASUU, however, kicked against the government’s position, insisting that the government’s failure to fulfill its commitment informed the strike action.

On January 23, 2007, the Federal Government’s team also presented a position paper, which was a response to ASUU’s demands. Unfortunately, at the time the nation started rejoicing that peace had finally returned to the universities, the renegotiation was suspended as a result of ASUU’s withdrawal in January 2008 over its stance on the sack of 49 lecturers at the University of Ilorin and did not resume until August 25, 2008.

Eventually, the agreement came into force in 2009, when both parties agreed on funding for revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowance (EAA); salary shortfall, state universities, visitation panels, re-constitution of the 2009 FGN/ASUU renegotiation committee, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), withheld salaries and non-remittances of check-off dues.

Nigeria’s allocation to the education sector still falls below 26 per cent as demanded by ASUU. In 2022, budgetary allocation to education was 5.4 per cent.Education minister, Prof. Tahir Mamaan, has disclosed that the government can only afford a 23.5 per cent salary increase for all categories of workers in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre, which will enjoy a 35 per cent upward review.

