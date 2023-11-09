Empowering Female Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Selected participants will gain invaluable knowledge, refine their business strategies, enhance their leadership skills and also have a chance to win a grant of 4 million naira shared among the lucky winners., open to young business women aged 18 to 35. Our shared goal is to empower and support female entrepreneurs with the financial and social capital to nurture their businesses and cultivate their business leadership skills.

As a female-owned business ourselves, we at Femme Africa understand the different challenges many entrepreneurs face when it comes to scaling up their business. That’s why we’ve partnered with leading fintech powerhouse, Flutterwave, to give female entrepreneurs who own small and medium-sized businesses across Nigeria the opportunity to grow.will take five female entrepreneurs on an immersive 5-day programme packed with training from industry leader

