Emotional Video of Actor Mr. Ibu Shared by Adopted Daughter After Amputation

An emotional video of actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu, has surfaced online, shared by his adopted daughter, Jasmine, after his amputation. Jasmine posted the video on her Instagram page, precisely 10 days after the public learned about the actor’s successful series of surgeries, which included the amputation of one of his legs. Captioning the new video, the actress wrote, “As long as you are getting better, nothing else matters.

I remain silent until you are back on your feet again! Cheers.” Mr. Ibu’s health challenges initially gained attention in October when a video seeking assistance was posted on the actor’s official Instagram page. Fans of the popular comedian showed their concerns and prayers in the comment section of Jasmine, praying and wishing him quick recovery

