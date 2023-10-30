Emenike Salutes Tinubu Over Supreme Court Victory

Emenike also praised the apex court for using available facts and not emotions in arriving at its judgement in the February 25 presidential poll.

The Supreme Court had last Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which on September 6 affirmed Tinubu’s victory.

Emenike who was the Abia State coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, called on all the contestants and their followers to accept the judgement of the apex court in good faith, maintaining that the justices of the Supreme Court followed due diligence and rule of law in arriving at the final decision which upheld the victory of President Tinubu. headtopics.com

“The judiciary has spoken and people should fall in line,” Emenike said, adding, “The justices of the Supreme Court followed the rule of law. They were able to set this landmark judgement based on the facts before them and not on emotions. There are laws guiding the electoral process in Nigeria, and the justices gave substantial judgement which will stand the test of time.”

The Abia APC leader, who commended Mr. President for the courage, tolerance and steely nerve he displayed all through the legal battles, called on the opposition to accept the President’s olive branch which he extended to them by joining his administration in taking Nigeria to its manifest destiny. headtopics.com

