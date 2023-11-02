Emefiele: Prosecute, don’t enter into plea bargaining

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice hereby states clearly that these reports are completely false. It should be noted that the legal team representing Godwin Emefiele had expressed its intention in court at the last hearing to initiate a plea bargain arrangement. However, no such arrangement has been reached with Mr. Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.
The case was then adjourned to August 23. Less than an hour after he regained his freedom from the dungeon of the Department of State Services, the former CBN Governor got picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 27.
However, the act or omission of the government so far reinforces the thinking that the government had no serious intention to prosecute Emefiele. Firstly, the initial charge of terrorism and sundry offences (which Justice M.A Hassan described as “trumped up allegations”) appears to have died a natural death. Then the allegation of illegal possession of firearms was terminated by the government without adducing any reason.
As deducible from some decided cases, plea bargain arrangement has been reduced to a safety net for high-profile offenders and politically exposed persons (PEPs). In 2008, pursuant to a plea bargain, the 191-count charge of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement of 2.9 billion naira originally proffered against a former Governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, were reduced to one count of failure to declare his interest in a bank account in the declaration of assets form of the EFCC.
