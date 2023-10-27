Embrace Right Values, EFCC Chairman Charges Youths

He gave the charge on October 24, 2023 when a delegation of students from Oloye Comprehensive College, Abuja, visited the corporate headquarters of the Commission, in Jabi, Abuja on a study tour.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the head, media and publicity unit of the commission, assistant commander of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale said right value systems by youths have great prospects of helping them to build resistance against crimes.

He called on youths to redirect their focus from the existing negative value systems; such as the get –rich- at-all- cost value system, materialist value system, and impunity to a more acceptable positive value system.According to him, “Instead of the get-rich-at- all- cost value system, we must embrace a value system of legitimate undertakings which emphasize hard work, industry, patience, waiting for your time. headtopics.com

The deputy director, Creative Engagements, DCE Nwayinma Okeanu, stressed that, anti-corruption fight is not for EFCC alone, stressing that, it is a collective effort from everyone in making Nigeria great, and equally helping the EFCC achieve its mandate.“The EFCC is for everybody, because the fight against economic and financial crimes is a fight that touches each and every one of us.

On her part, Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit, assistant commander of the EFCC, ACE II Aisha Mohammed, called on the youths to be part of the anti-corruption fight, stressing that change begins with them. headtopics.com

"We expect you to always be our foot soldiers and ambassadors of the EFCC, as the future of Nigeria is in your hands", she said. In a presentation titled; "Concept of Cyber Crime", chief superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Daniel Nwaka expressed the need for the students to be cautious of cyberspace as crimes on the internet are on the increase.

