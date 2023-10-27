Embrace AI for healthcare, education, Ashiru charges FG

A Professor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist, Prof Oladapo Ashiru, on Thursday, charged the Federal government to urgently key into the integration of Artificial Intelligence, AI, in healthcare to enable the sector to deliver top-notch healthcare services to Nigerians.
Stressing the need for the Internet of Things, (IoT), he said: "IoT has the potential to transform industries and enhance everyday life. Embrace IoT technologies can lead to smarter infrastructure, more efficient resource management and improved healthcare and education.
At the event which is also the 17th Horoatio Oritsejolomi Thomas, HOT, Lecture, entitled: Transforming Healthcare And Medical Education through Digital Innovations: From AI – Assisted Interventions to Edutech", he said: "Digital healthcare innovation is the wave of the future and it is already happening."
“The government need to quickly pass the bill on the National Medical Research Institute for the country to have a body that controls medical research and they will coordinate and collect tax from pharmaceutical industries as well as industries that make alcohol and cigarettes and use them for research. The medical research fund should not be like that of education which anybody can access.
Calling for resuscitation of ICT centres at educational institutions, he said: "AI is already evident in IVF treatments as it has the potential to optimise patient selection, improve embryo assessment, streamline laboratory processes and provide valuable support and information to patients, transcending the limitations of individual knowledge and expertise in reproductive medicine."
Speaking, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa pledged government commitment to digitalising the healthcare system, adding that AI in medicine will help improve the quality of healthcare and ultimately lead to a reduction in the cost of healthcare.