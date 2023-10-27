Embrace AI for healthcare, education, Ashiru charges FG

A Professor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist, Prof Oladapo Ashiru, on Thursday, charged the Federal government to urgently key into the integration of Artificial Intelligence, AI, in healthcare to enable the sector to deliver top-notch healthcare services to Nigerians.

“Stressing the need for the Internet of Things, (IoT), he said: “IoT has the potential to transform industries and enhance everyday life. Embrace IoT technologies can lead to smarter infrastructure, more efficient resource management and improved healthcare and education.|”

At the event which is also the 17th Horoatio Oritsejolomi Thomas, HOT, Lecture, entitled: Transforming Healthcare And Medical Education through Digital Innovations: From AI – Assisted Interventions to Edutech”, he said: “Digital healthcare innovation is the wave of the future and it is already happening.” headtopics.com

“The government need to quickly pass the bill on the National Medical Research Institute for the country to have a body that controls medical research and they will coordinate and collect tax from pharmaceutical industries as well as industries that make alcohol and cigarettes and use them for research. The medical research fund should not be like that of education which anybody can access.

Calling for resuscitation of ICT centres at educational institutions, he said: “AI is already evident in IVF treatments as it has the potential to optimise patient selection, improve embryo assessment, streamline laboratory processes and provide valuable support and information to patients, transcending the limitations of individual knowledge and expertise in reproductive medicine.” headtopics.com

Speaking, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa pledged government commitment to digitalising the healthcare system, adding that AI in medicine will help improve the quality of healthcare and ultimately lead to a reduction in the cost of healthcare.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Embrace Right Values, EFCC Chairman Charges YouthsChairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede has called on youths across the country to embrace right value systems by Read more ⮕

Gaza War May Cause Global Famine, Varsity Don WarnsA professor of plant anatomy and taxonomy in the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Abdullahi Alanamu, has warned against the looming famine across the globe as Read more ⮕

UniAbuja governing council approves promotion of 23 staff to professorsThe Governing Council of the University of Abuja has announced the approval of the promotion of 23 academic staff members to the rank of professor and associate professor. This was contained in a statement by the university’s Director of Public Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob. Read more ⮕

UniAbuja promotes 23 lecturers to professorial rankThe University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 23 academic staff to professorial rank. While 13 of the staff got promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were elevated to the rank of associate professor. Read more ⮕

Insecurity: COAS Tasks Troops On Training, TeamworkChief of army staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has challenged Nigerian Army personnel to embrace training and teamwork to combat insecurity in the country. Read more ⮕

Enugu govt bans dumpster scavenging, warns against improper refuse disposal“We are not sleeping at all. Enugu must be clean. We are going to do everything to ensure that the people embrace the government mantra. Read more ⮕