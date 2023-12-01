Elon Musk Threatens Twitter's Demise as Advertisers Abandon Platform

Elon Musk's verbal assault on advertisers who have shunned X (formerly Twitter) threatens to sink the social network further, with the tycoon warning of the platform's demise, just one year after taking control. Musk was lashing out at the advertisers who had abandoned his platform after Media Matters, a left-wing media watchdog group, warned big companies that their ads were running aside posts by neo-Nazis.





channelstv » / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk launches AI chatbot for X premium plus subscribersNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Elon Musk issues warning about ‘humanoid robots’ in AI ‘age of abundance’Musk was speaking during a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following a world-first AI summit at Bletchley Park in the UK.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Power minister threatens DisCos, GenCos with licence revocationThe Nation Newspaper Power minister threatens DisCos, GenCos with licence revocation

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Mr Eazi threatens to sue producer over breach of contractThe Nation Newspaper Mr Eazi threatens to sue producer over breach of contract

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Impunity against journalists threatens democracy, undermines press freedomFormer Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said impunity for crimes against journalists threatens democracy and undermines freedom of the press. Lawan made this known in a statement by his media adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Thursday, to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Ekiti Govt threatens to seal stations hoarding petrolThe Ekiti State Government on Thursday threatened to seal off filling stations hoarding Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, known as petrol.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »