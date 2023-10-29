Eliminate bottlenecks in maritime ecosystem, stop endless borrowing, experts counsel Tinubu

Investigations by The Guardian revealed that the current situation at the nation’s seaports largely fall short of the level of infrastructure and standard operations that is required to uplift the ailing economy.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) had estimated that the establishment of a national fleet of vessels in Nigeria is expected to yield over $9.1 billion (about N7. 2 trillion) yearly in freight revenue.

The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to generate N3.6 trillion revenue this year, and pundits believe that could be doubled if the standard operating environment is created. He said the losses in the shipping industry were on the high side, while the cost of shipping was nothing to write home about. headtopics.com

Nweke also bemoaned the high shipping company and terminal handling charges, saying they are not competitive with those of the neighbouring countries. Adesina had during a two-day mid-term ministerial performance review retreat stressed the need to allow the ports to function as business facilitators and not just for revenue generation, as it is currently with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

His words: “Nigeria should rapidly modernise and transform its ports. Ports are not there for revenue generation. They are for facilitating business and exports, and stimulating industrial manufacturing, and competitiveness of local businesses and exports. headtopics.com

He urged Nigeria to immediately learn from Morocco’s world-class Tangier-Med port, noting: “The port is unique in that it is an industrial port complex, and a platform that has over 1,100 companies. They collectively exported over € 8 billion worth of goods in 2020.

He also enjoined the government to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, noting that it presents a major opportunity for Nigeria, as consumer and business expenditures in Africa are projected to rise to $6.7 trillion by 2030. headtopics.com

