has exdonated medical facilities to Iga Idungaran Community Health Centre in Lagos in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Eleko, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.
The union said Oba Akiolu’s legacy is deeply interwoven with the history and identity of Lagos, adding that his reign has been marked by wisdom, grace, and a profound dedication to the well-being of his subjects.
The group said Oba Akiolu should be celebrated for his benevolence, candour, and bravery, stressing that the monarch’s impact on the well-being of the people of Lagos and Nigeria has been profound. It noted that the Iga Idunganran Health Centre was funded by the monarch to provide free healthcare services to the community.IDU added: “He has also been instrumental in securing employment opportunities for numerous Lagos indigenes within the Lagos State, Federal Government, and private organizations. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the return of properties belonging to Lagos indigenes, including the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, from the Federal Government. headtopics.com
“As the traditional custodian of our heritage, Oba Akiolu has been a source of inspiration and guidance to Isale Eko and the wider Lagos community. His commitment to preserving our cultural heritage while also promoting progress and modernization is a testament to his visionary leadership.We wish His Royal Majesty, many more years of purposeful leadership as the Oba of Lagos, filled with good health and tranquillity,” Kazeem was quoted in the press statement.