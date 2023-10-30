Eleko’s 80th birthday: Isale Eko descendants donates to clinic

has exdonated medical facilities to Iga Idungaran Community Health Centre in Lagos in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Eleko, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

The union said Oba Akiolu’s legacy is deeply interwoven with the history and identity of Lagos, adding that his reign has been marked by wisdom, grace, and a profound dedication to the well-being of his subjects.

The group said Oba Akiolu should be celebrated for his benevolence, candour, and bravery, stressing that the monarch’s impact on the well-being of the people of Lagos and Nigeria has been profound. It noted that the Iga Idunganran Health Centre was funded by the monarch to provide free healthcare services to the community.IDU added: “He has also been instrumental in securing employment opportunities for numerous Lagos indigenes within the Lagos State, Federal Government, and private organizations. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the return of properties belonging to Lagos indigenes, including the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, from the Federal Government. headtopics.com

“As the traditional custodian of our heritage, Oba Akiolu has been a source of inspiration and guidance to Isale Eko and the wider Lagos community. His commitment to preserving our cultural heritage while also promoting progress and modernization is a testament to his visionary leadership.We wish His Royal Majesty, many more years of purposeful leadership as the Oba of Lagos, filled with good health and tranquillity,” Kazeem was quoted in the press statement.

Oba Akiolu a blessing to Nigeria, says Obasa as monarch marks 80th birthdayThe Nation Newspaper Oba Akiolu a blessing to Nigeria, says Obasa as monarch marks 80th birthday Read more ⮕

1.2m Euros equipment to be imported to maintain Eko BridgeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigeria To Import €1.2m Equipment For Eko Bridge MaintenanceMinister of Works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi has said equipment worth 1.2 million euros would be imported into the country for the maintenance of the Eko bridge. Read more ⮕

€1.2m equipment to be imported for Eko bridge repairs, says UmahiThe Nation Newspaper €1.2m equipment to be imported for Eko bridge repairs, says Umahi Read more ⮕

1.2m Euros worth of equipment needed to maintain Eko BridgeEquipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on the Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has said. Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Works made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja. Read more ⮕

1.2m Euros equipment to be imported to maintain Eko BridgeThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕