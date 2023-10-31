Electricity: Operators seek cost-reflective tariff as subsidies hit N3.34trn

In his intervention, the immediate past Managing Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company PLC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi pointed out that presently only Ikeja, Eko and Abuja Disclosure can continue as a going concern.

In her intervention, the Country Director, Energy Market and Rates Consultant Limited, EMRC, Mrs Rahila Thomas said with less than 45 per cent of customers metered, customers were wary of constant increases in tariffs.

“Every six months, the regulator is expected to review the tariff using economic indices to bring pricing to market level. Some of these variables are inflation, forex, and generation capacity. “Unfortunately, all these monies are resting on the books of the DisCos which has impaired their ability to attract funding to improve their their network”.In her remarks, the Chairman/CEO, Mojec Meters Limited, Chantelle Abdul said while it was the duty of the distribution companies to provide electricity meters to customers, financial challenges in the sector means they are unable to so.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigeria electricity market operators begin performance reviewThe NESI is primarily made up of the Generation Companies (GenCos), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Distribution Companies (DisCos), and the consumers.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Why modular refinery operators can’t access bank loansThe Nation Newspaper Why modular refinery operators can’t access bank loans

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Naira depreciation’ll affect volume of imports — StakeholdersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: New NDDC board performing below expectation — N-Delta stakeholdersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: 2 Years After PIA, Operators Say Investor Uncertainty PersistsMore than two years after the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 was passed, operators in the nation’s oil and gas industry say its impact is not yet felt, as

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu reads riot act to operators in Nigeria’s mining sectorPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned private companies and public servants cutting corners in the solid minerals sector to stop or face the wrath of the law. President gave the warning while addressing participants at the 2nd edition of the three-day Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕