Electoral body fails to arraign Hudu Ari due to inability to arrest him

The Commission, represented in court by its Counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court presided over by Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan that the prosecution failed to arraign Hudu Ari due to the inability to arrest him. The electoral body had taken Hudu to court on charges of false electoral result, violating oath of neutrality, breach of duty, disorderly conduct at the election, inciting disturbance and impersonating a public servant.

This was after Hudu, as the REC during the governorship election in Adamawa State in March this year, was declared winner of the election when results were yet to be fully collated and when even the candidate he announced, Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani), was not in the lead by the results collated up to the time of his declaration. At the resumed sitting on Monday, Rotimi Jacobs told the court that the defendant had refused an invitation from the Investigative Police Officer upon service of hearing notice. He asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable police effect Hudu's arrest for arraignment and trial or bring an application for the court to issue a warrant of arrest against Hudu. The Investigative Police Officer, CSP Moses Jolujdo, confirmed to the court that the defendant and his surety had been evading arrest. The court then granted the application for adjournment, fixing November 22, 2023, as the new date for Hudu to be arraigne

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHİPNGA: Adamawa Guber: Suspended REC's Absence Stalls Arraignment In CourtThe suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, was on Monday absent at the State High Court in Yola, where he was to

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Court Directs Police to Produce Suspended Adamawa REC Yunusa AriA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Suspended Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari Fails To Appear In CourtBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: SDP Presidential Candidate Adebayo Seeks Urgent Electoral ReformThe presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called for an urgent electoral

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Kwara LG polls: Electoral body charged to uphold rules of electionsThe Kwara State Government has charged the State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) to adhere strictly to the rules of conducting free, fair, credible and generally accepted local government elections in the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: SDP Flag-bearer Calls for Electoral Reform in NigeriaPrince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's flag-bearer in the last presidential election in Nigeria, has urged for an urgent electoral reform to ensure that winners are not sworn into office until their court cases are concluded. He emphasized that politicians prioritize power over justice and praised the Supreme Court for its quick dispensation of justice in the previous election petition. Adebayo believes that the courts should resolve all election-related matters before any official takes office.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »