Elections won’t hold in 40 polling units, says INEC

Imo State with the highest number of registered voters has the highest number of uncollected voter cards with 101,003 uncollected PVCs. Bayelsa has about 39, 249 uncollected PVCs.The statement reads: “The Commission met today, Monday 30th October 2023, specifically to review the ongoing preparations for the off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for Saturday, 11th November 2023.

“The information also gives the distribution of the polling units by Local Government Areas, Registration Areas/Wards, the names of the polling units, their code numbers, number of registered voters and the number of collected as well as uncollected PVCs.INEC to get N18bn for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Gov polls – FG

“The breakdown for the three States indicates that out of 1,056,862 registered voters in Bayelsa State, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs and 39, 249 are uncollected. Similarly, the Federal Government has voted a sum of N18bn for the conduct of the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections.

