Election petitions: Christian/Muslim group urges Judiciary not to fuel crisis in Plateau

Jos – A Plateau State Christian and Muslim Inter-Faith group has chided those they term “desperate politicians,” for trying to ignite a fresh crisis in the State and urged the Appeal Court to desist from employing technicalities and twisted judicial logic to upturn the popular decisions taken by citizens of the State during the last general elections.

This came on the heels of conflicting judgments on the said elections which are ongoing in the court as the group through their co-leaders, Evangelist Joshua Ringsum and Imam Othman Abdullahi briefed journalists in Jos on Saturday.

A text read by Ringsum and supported by Abdullahi stated, “We are compelled to address you this afternoon over unhealthy and dangerous development in our polity which if not addressed, may spell doom for us. The Plateau Christians and Muslims Interfaith Group has been in existence since 2013. It was formed by Pastor Movel and Imam Ashafa who are popularly known as Pastor and Imam of Kaduna Interfaith Mediation Centre. headtopics.com

“We are all witnesses to the upheavals that engulfed Plateau State over years resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of property worth billions of naira as well as the efforts made by critical stakeholders for peace to return.“While many predicted a bloody 2023 general elections in Plateau State, the people of the State shamed them by conducting themselves in an orderly manner, before, during, and after the elections.

“We are however taken aback with the role of the judiciary concerning the Tribunals set up to look into petitions filed by aggrieved candidates after the elections. Our concern with the tribunals is hinged on their internal conflicting decisions in some cases and some, overruling the decisions of superior courts…” headtopics.com

The text added, “Recall that on Friday 20th October 2023, in the case of Tarfaya Asarya of the APC challenging the nomination, qualification, and sponsorship of the PDP candidate, Dr.

