Election campaigns in Nigeria: Time to remember Awo

With issue discussion comes the kernel – rhetorical strategies which have been found to be contingent upon situations. Three most important appeals recognized by the Greek philosopher Aristotle are logos, ethos, and pathos with which the communicator (politician) attempts to persuade the audience (voters) to embrace his point of view.

It is noteworthy that, as decent as argumentation is, it has often been manipulated by Nigerian politicians. As argued in my book, Essentials of Effective Writing, this manipulation is usually carried out through logical fallacies like sweeping generalisation, hasty generalisation, argumentum ad hominem (attack on personality instead of the issue), argumentum ad populum (telling the people what they want to hear), etc.

The third type of appeal is through pathos, the Greek word for “suffering.” It is an appeal to emotion or feelings as opposed to logic. It is basically a method by which the speaker appeals to the emotions and sentimentalities of the audience so as to make them take actions that will favour him. I have noticed that in Nigeria, the most predominant pathos often used is appeal to primordialism.

Also, where the politician is actually upright but knows that his opponents are out there to attack him by playing him down, pooh-poohing his claim to honesty and integrity and repudiating his policies, the onus is on him to address the audience ahead of his presentation on what the opponents are likely to infer about his attitude.

