El Clasico: Xavi names three Real Madrid players who’ll trouble Barcelona

At his pre-game press conference, Xavi was asked to give his thoughts on Barcelona's potential strategies to stop Vinicius.

The Spaniard replied: 'How will we stop Vinicius? It's not just about Vinicius. Real Madrid has many other good players like Bellingham, Valverde, Rodrygo. They are a very strong team.'

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

El Clasico: Barcelona get major boost ahead Real Madrid clashBarcelona have received a major boost ahead of their La Liga El Clasico tie with Real Madrid on Saturday. Read more ⮕

El Clasico: He has good mentality – Fabregas hails Real Madrid starFormer Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hailed Real Madrid attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham, insisting he has a very good mentality. Fabregas believes Bellingham can 'mark an era' for Real Madrid, adding that the England international is not afraid of competing. Read more ⮕

– Real Madrid legend, Guti names world’s best footballerReal Madrid legend, Guti, has named the club’s attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham as the best footballer in the world at the moment. Bellingham has been impressive since joining Real Madrid from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Read more ⮕

Real Madrid to face city rivals Atletico in Spanish Super CupReal Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona play Osasuna, the Spanish federation said Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Lopez Runs Show As Barcelona Beat Shakhtar To Keep Perfect RecordBarca took forward Joao Felix off hurt in the final stages, with another injury to add to a long list the last thing they need. Read more ⮕

Kiss with Groovy was scripted, not realThe Nation Newspaper Kiss with Groovy was scripted, not real - Uriel Oputa Read more ⮕