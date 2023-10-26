El Clasico: He has good mentality – Fabregas hails Real Madrid star

Bellingham is set to play in his first El Clasico this Saturday when Los Blancos clash with Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The 20-year-old has been a revelation since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. He has bagged 11 goals and three assists in just 12 games across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Speaking about Bellingham, Fabregas said (via Football Espana): 'They had told me very good things about him. He is a boy with a very, very daring personality, an attitude that is out of the ordinary for his age. 'From what they tell me about him, he has a very good mentality when it comes to competing, not being afraid of anything and is showing it.

