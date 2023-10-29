El Clasico: Bellingham Hits Brace As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1

appearance.But Bellingham smashed a sensational leveller in the 68th minute, finding the top corner from 30 yards out.Los Blancos’ win meant they moved above Girona on goal difference at the top of La Liga, and four points clear of third-placed Barcelona.The former Birmingham City midfielder arrived from Borussia Dortmund for 103m euros (£88.5m) this summer – and has proved his worth with crucial contributions.

Bellingham has scored 13 goals in 13 appearances for the club, only failing to find the net in three matches. But Real and Bellingham had started slowly, as a lapse in concentration saw Gundogan pick up a loose ball in the box before sliding a calm finish for the opener.

Barcelona almost grabbed a second straight after the restart when defender Inigo Martinez headed against the post and Real Madrid keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out Ronald Araujo’s effort from the rebound.But Real survived and equalised against the run of play when Bellingham collected the ball and drove an effort beyond Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. headtopics.com

