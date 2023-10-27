El Clasico: Barcelona get major boost ahead Real Madrid clash

According to Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE (via MadridXtra), five Barcelona players, who were injured in the past, took part in the team's training session on Friday ahead of the clash with Real Madrid at Camp Nou. The five Barcelona players are Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

However, it is unknown whether they will be available for the Catalan club against Madrid this weekend. Lewandowski who had ankle injury, had missed Barcelona's last three games across all competitions. De Jong (ankle sprain) has been out of action since mid-September, Raphinha (muscle injury) has missed four games. Pedri (hamstring injury) has played just two games this season, while Kounde (knee injury) has missed Barcelona's last two matches.

