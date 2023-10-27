Ekiti govt warns against blocking waterways, dumping refuse in drains, culverts

Olatunbosun, who gave the warning while featuring on a radio program to discuss the achievements of the State Government in the last one year, stressed that the Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration had expended enormous resources on dredging of waterways and de-siltation of drains and culverts. He noted that the problem of flooding would not fade away until residents adhere strictly to Urban and Physical Development Code as well as sanitation laws.

Reiterating the commitment of the administration to the general wellbeing of the people and rapid development of the state, Olatunbosun recalled that Oyebanji had premised his campaign promises on six pillars that have now metamorphosed into the development pillars of his administration.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Ex-Zamfara govt officials clear air on alleged missing N70bnFormer government officials in Zamfara State have clarified issues surrounding the alleged missing N70 billion from the state government’s account. The former Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, Mr Rabiu Garba, and former Commissioner of Information, Mr Ibrahim Dosara, made the clarification on Thursday while briefing the media in Abuja. Read more ⮕

Alleged Supreme Court Suit Against Me, Mere DistractionImo State commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, has dismissed recent reports that the Supreme Court was in the process of removing Read more ⮕

You must think outside the box – Soludo tells newly sworn-in commissionerAnambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has sworn-in a new commissioner, Hon Mrs. Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche. Nkemdiche was sworn in as the new Commissioner for Special Duties at the Anambra State Government House, Awka. Read more ⮕

N22m suit: Ekiti Prophet, Chef Dammy at war over defamationA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Gov Oyebanji approves N136m car loans for Ekiti civil servantsThe Ekiti State Government has approved the disbursement of another tranche of car loans to the tune of N136,260,000 for 368 civil servants. This was disclosed by Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development Akin Oyebode, who confirmed that Governor Biodun Oyebanji approved the injection of N200 million into the loan scheme. Read more ⮕

Delta Assembly pledges to accelerate devt in oil-producing communitiesThe Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Delta State Oil-Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has pledged to accelerate infrastructural development in oil and gas-bearing communities across the state. Read more ⮕