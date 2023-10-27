Eight Indians sentenced to death in Qatar over espionage for Israel

While neither New Delhi nor Doha has officially stated the charges against the eight who were arrested in August 2022, two sources from India and Qatar respectively revealed this to Reuters.

The reports said a government official aware of Doha’s stance said the Qatar authorities had accused them of spying for Israel. The source briefed on the case said the eight Indians will be able to appeal the death sentence, as well as also saying they had been charged with spying for Israel.A spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the sources’ comments and there was no immediate reply from Qatar’s foreign ministry.

In the same vein, there was no immediate response from the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, which oversees Israel’s intelligence services. The ruling comes as Doha is trying to negotiate with the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the release of over 200 hostages seized during its October 7 rampage in Israel, which is bombing Gaza with aerial strikes in response. headtopics.com

The case involving the eight Indians, who were working on a submarine project with a private company for the Qatari authorities, could also become a diplomatic issue for New Delhi, which depends heavily on Qatar for its natural gas needs.

The Indian government said on Thursday that it was “deeply shocked” that Qatar’s Court of First Instance had awarded the death penalty to the eight Indians, adding it was “exploring all legal options”. headtopics.com

New Delhi had said that it always attaches “high importance to this case” and will “take up the verdict with Qatari authorities”.Jairam Ramesh, a spokesperson for India’s opposition Congress party urged the Indian government on Thursday to “use its diplomatic and political leverage with the Qatar government” to do its utmost to get them released at the earliest.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Israel-Gaza war: Israel calls for resignation of UN ChiefIsrael has also threatened to deny visa to UN officials. Read more ⮕

Championship: Leicester Go Eight Points ClearLeicester moved eight points clear at the top of the Championship as James Justin's early goal beat Sunderland 1-0 on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

How we’ll help FG achieve eight-point agenda on jobs, social security — NSITF'If we must remain relevant as the nation’s cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our...' Read more ⮕

Navy patrol team intercepts boat laden with 300 drums, pumping machines, arrests eightThe Navy said the timely interception by the patrol team prevented disaster associated with illegal handling of inflatable petroleum... Read more ⮕

Israel again bombs hundreds of targets in Gaza StripIn an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave permission for its judgement in the legal dispute trailing the presidential election that held in the country on February 25, to be televised. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza War: China vetoes UN draft resolution'The draft departs from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and embeds the dangerous logic of clash of civilisations and the... Read more ⮕