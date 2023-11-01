Eight cross-dressers bag three-month imprisonment, 10 for public lashing

The state’s Hisbah Board had on Monday raided a hotel in the city where the cross-dresser were reportedly having a wedding celebration of one for their leaders. The Sharia Khadi (Judge), Mallam Sani Tamim Sani Hausawa, said the culprits pleaded guilty to the offences as charged, before the sentences were passed.
Recall that Hisbah recently raided night clubs in the Sabon Gari area of the metropolis where 43 persons, including females were arrested for prostitution, and selling of alcoholic beverages in the state.
Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.
Calm came the way of Rivers States yesterday as President Bola Tinubu waded into the political crisis and faceoff between the embattled governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has sought review of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2023, stating that the technical aspect of the electricity supply industry was not properly articulated in the new law.The National Assembly, yesterday, received a correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, which contained the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) .
Nigeria Headlines
