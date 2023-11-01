Eight cross-dressers bag three-month imprisonment, 10 for public lashing

The state’s Hisbah Board had on Monday raided a hotel in the city where the cross-dresser were reportedly having a wedding celebration of one for their leaders. The Sharia Khadi (Judge), Mallam Sani Tamim Sani Hausawa, said the culprits pleaded guilty to the offences as charged, before the sentences were passed.

Recall that Hisbah recently raided night clubs in the Sabon Gari area of the metropolis where 43 persons, including females were arrested for prostitution, and selling of alcoholic beverages in the state.

Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.

Calm came the way of Rivers States yesterday as President Bola Tinubu waded into the political crisis and faceoff between the embattled governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has sought review of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2023, stating that the technical aspect of the electricity supply industry was not properly articulated in the new law.The National Assembly, yesterday, received a correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, which contained the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) .

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Kano Court Sentences 8 Cross-dressers To 3-month Imprisonment A Sharia Court domiciled in the Kano State Hisbah Board in Sharada area of Kano, on Tuesday, sentenced eight cross-dressers to three-month imprisonment at a

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Court sentences eight crossdressers to three months in jailA Sharia Court of the Kano Hisbah Board has sentenced eight crossdressers to three months in prison and ten lashes each for indecent dresses and dancing like women in public.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Victory over Kano Pillars crucial to Rangers’ targetRangers assistant coach Alli Suleman has said their latest victory against Kano Pillars is crucial to the team's aspiration this season. Rangers secured a 4-1 victory over their visitors at the Awka City Stadium on Saturday. Suleman said the win was crucial in the pursuit of their set goals in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Kano Conjoined Babies Flown To Saudi Arabia For SeparationA set of conjoined babies out of a triplets, Hassana Isa and Husaina Isa, joined at the chest and sharing some vital organs, have left Kano State on Monday

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Autonomy: Oyo, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strikeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Saudi Arabia to separate Kano conjoined twins in RiyadhThe Nation Newspaper Saudi Arabia to separate Kano conjoined twins in Riyadh

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕