EiE to engage stakeholders on role of healthcare in promoting economic growth

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, a civil society organisation, says its forthcoming online conversation will focus on the role of healthcare in enhancing Nigeria’s economic growth.

The conversation tagged “Thursday Talks” was launched in 2018 to engage citizens and stakeholders on issues affecting Nigerians and the country.In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation said the October edition of the conversation would advocate the need to “empower local health systems for economic growth”.The organisation said the dialogue will raise questions on how Nigeria’s primary healthcare systems can be developed to promote economic outcomes.

The conversation will also explore ways to ensure women and girls have access to reproductive healthcare services among other relevant issues. “Nigeria is a nation with an abundance of human resources. With a large population but an uneven distribution of citizens between the formal and informal sectors, a great deal of productivity can be unlocked where these groups are empowered and given the necessary support,” the statement reads.“It has been argued that to promote development and sustainability, communities should be given adequate healthcare, proper education, and promotion of their rights to participate in their government. headtopics.com

Stakeholders from the health sector in Kaduna, Gombe, and Yobe will be speaking about the various challenges and opportunities in their states. The speakers include Babagana Machina, executive secretary of Yobe State Primary Health Care Board, Abdurahman Shuaibu, executive secretary of Gombe Primary Health Care Development Agency and Bello Yusuf, executive secretary of Kaduna Primary Health Care Board.

