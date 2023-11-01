Egbin Power expresses commitment to sustainable progress

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, highlighted that the transformation was driven by high aspirations and a clear vision of Sahara Group to contribute positively to the nation’s power sector.

“The clear focus and commitment of the company stirred them to prioritize and inject substantial investment in crucial areas including overhaul, human capital development, the safety of employees, upgrade of equipment, and infusion of state-of-the-art technology, among several other capital projects. These initiatives ushered in a significant increase in the generation capacity that grew from below 400 MW to over 1000 MW,” Bounour said.

“We are focusing on continuous improvement, how we can improve the plant efficiency and availability, how we can our impact on the host communities and environment while ensuring that everyone is safe,” Bounour noted.

According to Egbin Power, it has implemented several decarbonizing projects for the ultimate benefit of the environment, the communities, and employees. It has also achieved 670,000kg of CO2 emission by reducing fossil energy consumption, a 14.1 per cent reduction in energy intensity of electrical energy, and over 3,000 trees planted to safeguard the environment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Poor power supply hindering Nigeria’s economic growth'The privatization of the power sector was a significant step towards addressing the challenges faced by the nation in this critical area,” he said.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Uncertainty hits Nigeria’s power sector as Adelabu foot-drags on policy directionUncertainty hovers around Nigeria's power sector as operators wait on Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu for policy directions two months after his inauguration. Adebalu, in September, said the Government plans to add 20,000 megawatts of electricity as the country battles with a decade-old 4,500mw capacity.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigeria’s power sector in vicious cycle of underperformance -Tinubu lamentsPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lamented that Nigeria's power sector is in a vicious cycle of underperformance and underinvestment. The President disclosed this Monday at the annual Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Market Participants and Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕