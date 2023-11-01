Egbetokun, Adedeji Confirmed As Police, Revenue Agency Chiefs

Adedeji promised that when confirmed as chairman of the FIRS, he would introduce policies that would increase revenue of the country. President Tinubu had appointed Egbetokun, then Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), as the acting Inspector-General of Police on June 20 pending confirmation by the Police Council.

The minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, announced Egbetokun’s confirmation as the IGP to state house correspondents after the meeting.Also, Tinubu has set up a special committee to evaluate the inadequacies of the Nigerian police in the 1999 Nigerian constitution.

According to him, the committee is to collaborate on a shared reform agenda to ensure the comprehensive overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force.

The National Police Service Council has confirmed the former acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the substantive IGP and Head of the Nigeria Police Force.

