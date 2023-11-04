Efforts to Make Airports Disability-Friendly

The agonising experience faced by people with disabilities while using airports across the country despite an inclusive law in place. Speaking on Wednesday when he featured on Public Conscience, a radio programme produced by the Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG) on Kiss FM, Alex Okosun, FAAN’s head of public affairs, Abuja, said actions will be taken to make airports disability-friendly.

Okosun said the airports' management is aware of the challenges faced by people with disabilities, including difficulties accessing facilities, the absence of aircraft carriers for wheelchair users, insufficient signage, and other related issues."We (FAAN) listen to complaints, and we try to do our best to improve our facilities. We have a lot of people with special needs who come to the airport and engage our management," he said. "I promise that when we get back to the office, we are going to do a total report and make sure we pursue it to a logical conclusion." Zuwaira Yahaya-Joe, FAAN's deputy-general manager of customer care, corroborated Okosun's position, saying dedicated efforts will be made to enhance airport facilities and make them accessible for travellers with disabilities.

