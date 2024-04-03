EFCC to Charge Binance Executives on Money Laundering Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Thursday, charge Binance, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the company’s senior executives, on five counts of money laundering. Gambaryan is Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, and Anjarwalla is the company’s regional manager for Africa. According to NAN, on Tuesday, they will be charged before Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court Abuja.

In the charge dated and filed on March 28 by the anti-graft agency, the trio is being accused of money laundering to the tune of $35,400,000.In the first count, the defendants were charged with operating a specialised business of another financial institution in Abuja without a valid license between January 2023 and January 2024. The offence is alleged to violate Sections 57(1) and (2) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020, and is punishable under Section 57(5) of the same Ac

