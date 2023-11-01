EFCC stops arbitrary seizure of suspects’ passports, reviews bail terms

The statement said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reviewed its guidelines on arrest, bail and processing of suspects. “In the new guidelines, premium attention is focused on the rights of suspects, especially where arrest, detention and bail issues are concerned.“Operational activities are to be tailored towards relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended), the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2011, and the EFCC’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)”.
“Also, every demand for international passports of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality, and country of residence of the suspect. “Detention of suspects without a Remand Warrant for unreasonable length of time beyond the constitutionally allowed period must henceforth stop forthwith”.“He called for professionalism in all operational activities, stressing that “it is time to have a paradigm shift and change the narrative. Henceforth, professionalism shall be the watchword. Let’s follow the best international standards worth our identity as a flagship law enforcement agency.
