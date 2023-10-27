EFCC reportedly detains Emefiele after release from DSS custody

However, when DAILY POST contacted the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, on Friday concerning the development, he simply said 'I am yet to be briefed on the matter'. Despite the unavailability of official confirmation, media reports suggest that Emefiele is currently undergoing interrogation at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja. Emefiele has been in the custody of the DSS since June, following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

On July 25, he appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos, where he was arraigned on a two-count charge linked to the “illegal possession” of firearms. He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N20 million. On August 17, the Federal Government withdrew the two-count charge, resulting in its subsequent dismissal.

