EFCC releases 59 arrested OAU students

The OAU management broke the news to The Nation through its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju in a telephone chat. “They detained 10 out of those that were arrested, they told us that they have strong case to answer. We are on our way and I will brief you more about it tomorrow. Thank you!”

.The Nation gathered that operatives of the anti-graft agency, around 1am yesterday, stormed two off-campus hostels of the university at Superb and Fine Touch at Oduduwa Estate and arrested the students.A source, identified simply Favour, said: “The operatives came prepared because they came with a lot of buses. We thought they were armed robbers initially because they were banging the doors and ordered all occupants to come out.

Aggrieved OAU students have taken their protest to the Ibadan office of the anti-graft agency. They carried placards, which read, among others: “We are students, not criminals”; “Free OAU students”; “EFCC must stop illegal activities”; “My security as a student should be a priority.”

Amid the protest, masked EFCC operatives shot into the air to scare the students away, forcing the protesters to run helter-skelter. The statement reads: “They were arrested on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities. Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters.”

