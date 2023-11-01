EFCC releases 58 out of 72 arrested OAU students

According to the OAU Student Union (SU) Public Relations Officer, PRO, Omisore Elijah popularly called H20, 58 students out of 72 have been released after preliminary investigation established that they were innocent of the indiscriminate allegation of fraud.

This was also corroborated by an OAU student, Tosin Adedipe, who joined in the solidarity protest from Ife to Ibadan, stating that 58 students out of 72 have been released after preliminary investigation established that they were innocent of the indiscriminate allegation of fraud.

However, their release was not unconnected with the pressure mounted by the OAU union leaders and students demanding the immediate release of their colleagues. The students embarked on the journey from Ile-Ife to Ibadan hours after the arrest and invaded the EFCC office in Ibadan.

Recall that the EFCC operatives invaded the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, in the early hours of Wednesday November 1, 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: JUST IN: Anxiety as EFCC reportedly arrest scores of OAU studentsThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Anxiety as EFCC reportedly arrest scores of OAU students

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: OAU reacts over arrest of students by EFCCThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: OAU reacts over arrest of students by EFCC

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: EFCC operatives arrest over 70 OAU studentsOperatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrested 72 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: OAU Students Protest Colleagues’ Arrest By EFCCBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: OAU students protest at EFCC Ibadan office over arrest of 72 colleaguesStudents of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, on Wednesday stormed the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The students were protesting the arrest of some of their colleagues by operatives of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday night.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Photos: OAU students storm EFCC office, IbadanA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕