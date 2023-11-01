EFCC Releases 58 OAU Students Arrested For Suspected Internet Fraud

Also confirming the release, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said “many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.”“In line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.”Prior to their release, OAU students had stormed the EFCC office in Ibadan, decrying their colleague’s arrest.The protesting students carried various placards, expressing disappointment at the action of the anti-graft agency.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, “I am a medical student, not a Yahoo boy,” “Why remove the CCTV cameras if you are armed robbers,” “Criminals trying to arrest criminals,” among others. At the EFCC Ibadan office, operatives of the anti-graft commission had barricaded their premises with watertight security.

Despite the tight presence of security officials, the OAU students were calling on the leadership of the commission to attend to them.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: EFCC releases all 69 OAU students arrested during midnight operationA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: EFCC releases 58 out of 72 arrested OAU studentsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: FG To Close Sections Of Third Mainland Bridge For Five WeeksBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Saudi Ready For Summer Or Winter World Cup In 2034Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Outcry In Kenya Over Tax ‘Harassment’ Of TravellersBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Police Arrest Youths In Connection With Rivers Assembly CrisisBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕