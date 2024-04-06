EFCC Files New Criminal Charges Against Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has filed new criminal charges against Godwin Emefiele , former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The 26-count charge borders on accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, receipt of property fraudulently obtained, and conferring corrupt advantage on his associates. The charge sheet, marked ID/23787c/2024, and dated April 3, 2024, was filed by Rotimi Oyedepo, a senior advocate of Nigeria.
The former CBN governor will be arraigned on Monday, April 8, before Rahman Oshodi, judge of an Ikeja high court, in Lagos. The commission alleged that Emefiele “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians
EFCC Criminal Charges Godwin Emefiele Central Bank Of Nigeria Corruption Fraud Property Associates
