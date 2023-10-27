EFCC detains Emefiele after his release by DSS

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin EmefieleCentral Bank of NigeriaEmefiele was picked up on Thursday night, less than an hour after he regained his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The former CBN governor, it was learned, is currently being interrogated at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. Vanguard gathered that the EFCC is probing Godwin Emefiele over alleged impropriety during his term as the head of the apex bank.in June, on the same day President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office with immediate effect.

According to the Presidency, Emefiele was suspended at the time due to “ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”

